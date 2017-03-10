Advocates to lobby Congress for Great Lakes cleanup program

0:19 State College's Noah Woods talks about being named All-State in football Pause

1:26 Watch highlights from Penn State's win

0:08 EMTs take Aylin Hernandez, an abduction victim, from a police cruiser

3:47 Penn State freshman improvises 'If I Ain’t Got You'

3:21 Michelle Orner has one of the best jobs at the Berkey Creamery

1:01 Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan appears with ‘House of Cards’ star Michael Kelly in opioid epidemic awareness video

3:33 Video shows Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter dispute before arrest

0:50 Penn State hockey fans throw teddy bears on the ice

0:57 NASA collects data over Centre County