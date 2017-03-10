Striking nurses return to Delaware County hospital

Striking nurses and techs at Delaware County Memorial Hospital are returning to work.
Philly.com reports (http://bit.ly/2lKheVZ ) more than 370 hospital staffers who went on strike on Sunday got back to work on Friday. They could not come back sooner because the temp agency workers who filled in as substitutes have five-day contracts.
The nurses and techs say there isn't adequate staffing. Prospect Medical Holdings, the hospital's owner, says staffing levels are on par with the national average.
Prospect Medical Holdings says the company will return to contract talks with the union on Tuesday.
