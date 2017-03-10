Markets Right Now: US stocks gain after solid jobs report

0:08 EMTs take Aylin Hernandez, an abduction victim, from a police cruiser Pause

3:33 Video shows Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter dispute before arrest

0:19 State College's Noah Woods talks about being named All-State in football

0:50 Penn State hockey fans throw teddy bears on the ice

3:47 Penn State freshman improvises 'If I Ain’t Got You'

3:21 Michelle Orner has one of the best jobs at the Berkey Creamery

2:44 Trump asks guests if he should keep tweeting, dances to 'My Way'

1:33 James Franklin explains what cost Penn State the Rose Bowl

1:26 Watch highlights from Penn State's win