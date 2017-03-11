Call for job-creation incentives is renewed in Michigan

0:08 EMTs take Aylin Hernandez, an abduction victim, from a police cruiser Pause

0:19 State College's Noah Woods talks about being named All-State in football

3:33 Video shows Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter dispute before arrest

3:21 Michelle Orner has one of the best jobs at the Berkey Creamery

0:57 NASA collects data over Centre County

1:28 Improving flexibility and mobility with non-contact boxing

1:15 Doyle Heaton's earth house full of science

1:01 Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan appears with ‘House of Cards’ star Michael Kelly in opioid epidemic awareness video

0:45 Suspect in slaying, Amber Alert abduction leaves Pennsylvania court