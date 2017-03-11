Man suspected of multiple robberies, tying up farm workers

Authorities say a man armed with a knife robbed the store at a Durham farm, tied up three workers and stole two cars before being arrested at a bus station.
Foster's Daily Democrat (http://bit.ly/2mMGlXy ) reports that 46-year-old Joshua Flynn of Bristol was arrested in Portsmouth on Friday afternoon. Police say in addition to the incident at Emery Farm earlier in the day, he's also suspected of committing several recent armed robberies in Dover, Somersworth and Rochester.
It was unclear Saturday whether Flynn has an attorney. He is due in court Monday.
