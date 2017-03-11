DFW Airport, opened in 1974, needs up to $10B in upgrades

The chief executive of Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport says the airport needs up to $10 billion in improvements to runways, taxiways and other parts of the airfield.
The Fort Worth Star-Telegram (http://bit.ly/2nqubAA ) reported Friday that DFW Airport is safe by government standards, but officials say upgrades are needed.
CEO Sean Donohue recently testified before a congressional committee about improvements for the airport, which opened in 1974. Donohue, in an interview with the newspaper says, four of the airport's seven runways are 40 years old.
Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price said the airport board hasn't yet been advised on what should be done first. Price says she supports funding for needed improvements.
DFW Airport, according to its website, is the world's third in operations, and 10th busiest in terms of passengers.
