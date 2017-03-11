Development association in Bismarck forms new business plan

The Bismarck-Mandan Development Association is changing how it lures new companies to the community and plans to focus its recruitment efforts on industries it considers appropriate to the local market.
The association presented results of a target industry analysis study during its annual meeting Feb. 28, the Bismarck Tribune (http://bit.ly/2mKow7X ) reported. The industries the study identified are manufacturing, value-added agriculture and energy. It suggested the association should target smaller companies that could provide services or build parts that bigger companies need.
Director of business development Nathan Schneider has been putting together an action plan for pursuing new companies and said he is narrowing down 25 subsets identified in the study. Of those subsets he'll pick three to five for the association's marketing efforts.
Tom Stellman, of TIP Strategies, which conducted the study, said specialty food manufacturing or processing could be included.
"You're not likely going to bring in Kraft to make cereal on a large scale," he said, noting several local microbreweries as an example of smaller scale value-added agriculture.
The association also intends to focus on pushing to get young professionals in leadership positions with the group, said incoming board chairman John Mongeon.
Brian Ritter, the association's president, said the group will try to help the community as it struggles with meeting its many infrastructure needs in the coming year.
