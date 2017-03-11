Bellefonte toy and gift shop to close

Pure Imagination, located at 401 W. High St. in Bellefonte, announced it is closing after 16 years in business.
The toy and gift shop did not confirm a specific closing date, but said merchandise will be discounted for the entire month of March, according to a Facebook post.
“Being a part of downtown Bellefonte has been a wonderful experience,” part of the post read. “We have almost two decades of incredible memories that we will be taking with us. Thank you to everyone who has supported us through the years.”
Co-owner Marc Tressler declined comment. He and business partner Rhett Walsh moved the shop from 102 E. Bishop St. in May 2016.
Mattress Firm opens in State College
The largest bedding retailer in the United States has opened a State College location.
Mattress Firm, 1908 N. Atherton St., opened in February, manager Michael Maher said, adding to the list of bedding options in the growing college town.
Besides mattresses, the store offers delivery and pickup services.
“Business is just getting better in the center of the state and we would like to be a part of it,” said Maher, a Penn State graduate. “We’re just excited to be here.”
The location’s hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. The store accepts donations, according to its website.
Mortgage company opens branch in State College
Local entrepreneur Chad Dubin recently announced the opening of a State College branch of Finance of America, a mortgage lender with more than 350 offices across the country. The branch manager said the office, located at 2330 Commercial Blvd., opened in December.
“We have the backing of a (large) company but the ability to operate as a small business owner,” Dubin said, “which really was the most attractive thing for me coming on board and opening up this business here.”
The office offers services and loan options in residential and investment properties.
Dubin, a former Penn State wrestler, previously owned Mammoth Restoration and Construction. He said he’s returning to the mortgage industry after a number of other business ventures.
“I love Centre County,” he said. “The main reason I wanted to get back in this industry because it’s very easy to help people with what we do.”
Hours for the State College office are by appointment. Dubin can be reached at 826-3330 or cdubin@financeofamerica.com.
Rita’s to reopen in State College
Rita’s, 119 E. Beaver Ave., announced it will reopen for the 2017 season on Monday.
Known for its Italian ice and frozen custard, the State College treat stop plans to offer a slate of new flavors, owner Mike Patel said. The franchise will offer each customer a cup of free water ice on March 20 in conjunction with the first day of spring.
The location first opened in 2007.
Rita’s hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Patel said the location will close again in October.
Roger Van Scyoc: 814-231-4698, @rogervanscy
