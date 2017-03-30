Eyster appointed as M&T Bank agribusiness leader

M&T Bank recently appointed John Eyster to lead the bank’s Agribusiness Division, the Buffalo, N.Y.-based organization announced Monday. Eyster, who takes the reins as the bank’s regional business banking manager, will head a team of nine relationship managers, including five in Pennsylvania.
The Agribusiness division specializes in farm real estate loans, farm equipment loans, working capital lines of credit and loan limits among other areas, according to a company release.
Blaine Smith, hybrid agribusiness specialist, handles the Centre County region besides several surrounding counties.
Combined Insurance to hire 20 agents in Central Pa.
Chicago-based Combined Insurance Company of America plans to hire about 20 agents throughout central Pennsylvania by the end of 2017, the company recently announced. A company spokesperson said the State College market was included in the initiative.
Combined Insurance provides accident, disability, health and life insurance products. The company has about 3,000 employees across the U.S., according to a release.
The company founded a veteran recruiting program in 2010, and says it aims to hire 3,000 more veterans and those with a military background by the end of 2018.
Kocher joins Mount Nittany Physician Group Cardiology
Mount Nittany Health has added Dr. Christopher Kocher to its cardiology practice, the health system recently announced. Kocher comes from Confluence Health in Wenatchee, Wash., where he was the director of cardiac electrophysiology and pacing.
Kocher, a former commander in the United States Navy, has also held academic positions at Puget Sound Family Medicine Residency in Bremerton, Wash., and the University of Washington in Seattle.
