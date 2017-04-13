Kline awarded with lifetime achievement award

Ellen Kline was awarded with the RE/MAX Lifetime Achievement Award in March, RE/MAX Centre Realty recently announced. The award honors successful agents who have completed at least seven years of service with the company and have earned more than a certain amount in commissions.
According to a company release, less than 6 percent of RE/MAX agents receive the award.
Kline is also a recipient of the RE/MAX Hall of Fame Award and is a member of the RE/MAX Platinum Club. She has more than 24 years of experience in real estate.
AmeriServ Bank recently announced the promotion of J. Seth Smith to area executive and senior vice president for Centre and Blair Counties. Smith steps into the role after serving as the vice president and commercial relationship manager in AmeriServ’s Altoona lending office.
The Coastal Carolina University graduate will manage the commercial banking portfolio besides developing new business in State College and Altoona, according to a company release.
