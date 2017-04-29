Fitness studio to open in Bellefonte

Victory Empower Boot Camp Fitness is projected to open in early June at 102 E. Bishop St. in Bellefonte.
The fitness studio, a branch of Victory Sports and Fitness in College Township, will offer classes in the morning and afternoon. The options range from 30-minute “express” classes to hourlong burn sessions.
“With the express classes, it’s kind of good for get in and get out before work,” co-director Lauryn Weaver said.
The studio will only be open when classes are held. There will be classes featuring full-body exercises as well as those focusing on cardio work.
“It’s pretty exciting,” Weaver said. “Especially with Victory branching out and the reputation we have in State College, we’re excited to serve some more people and change some more lives.”
Weaver added she and co-director Danielle McHenry are thinking about introducing lunchtime classes and SilverSneakers classes in the future.
Those interested can contact Victory Sports or the co-directors through the studio’s Facebook page.
The location was previously Pure Imagination, a toy shop, which had moved to to 401 W. High St. in May 2016 but has since closed after 16 years in business.
Dollar General to open by midsummer in Philipsburg
Philipsburg will get a second Dollar General by midsummer, according to the company’s initial construction timeline.
Under construction at 124 Walton St., the store will be the chain’s seventh in Centre County. In Philipsburg, Dollar General also has a store at 18 N. Front St.
“We know convenience is a major factor in our customers’ shopping decisions as we generally serve customers within a 3- to 5-mile radius, or 10-minute drive,” said Laura Somerville, a company spokesperson. “We also take demographic trends, competitive factors, traffic patterns and community concerns into consideration.”
The store will employ about six to 10 people, Somerville added.
According to its 2016 annual report, Dollar General opened 900 stores and remodeled 906 locations for the year. The company expects to make investments totaling about $70 million in 2017.
The chain, which sells a range of products from housewares to food and health and beauty products, announced a cash flow of $1.6 billion in 2016, an increase of 15 percent.
Roger Van Scyoc: 814-231-4698, @rogervanscy
Comments