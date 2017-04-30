Penn State grad promoted to senior position at Jersey Shore State Bank

Penn State graduate Tim Kischbach has been promoted to senior vice president and director of commercial lending for Jersey Shore State Bank.
Penns Woods Bancorp and Jersey Shore State Bank President and CEO Richard Grafmyre announced the move in a statement.
“Tim has only been with the bank a short amount of time, but has made a huge impact from gate,” Grafmyre said. “I am confident that the bank’s commercial lending programs will continue to grow under Tim’s leadership.”
Kischbach has more than 27 years of experience in the financial industry. He previously worked as a senior loan officer for First National Bank of Berwick, a business banking regional manager for Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania, a senior loan officer for SEDA-COG and a senior relationship manager of business banking for M&T Bank.
WTAJ recently announced the addition of meteorologist Jim Burton to the WTAJ News This Morning team. Burton joins K.C. Kantz, Colleen Nelson and meteorologist Christy Shields on the weekday morning crew.
Burton, a graduate of Carnegie Mellon University and Mississippi State University, previously served as a meteorologist for WJAC-TV in Johnstown from 1998 to 2016.
H. Amos Goodall Jr., of Steinbacher, Goodall and Yurchak, recently spoke at Pennsylvania Bar Institute Conference on handling small or insolvent estates. The video conference was part of a continuing education series offered through the PBI.
Goodall also spoke earlier in the year at Stetson University in Florida and at the University of Arkansas School of Law. Both lectures covered Medicaid.
Goodall has been practicing in Centre County since 1976.
Comments