Business

May 12, 2017 10:55 AM

UK hospitals report tech problems in possible cyberattack

The Associated Press
LONDON

Several British hospitals say they are having major computer problems as the result of an apparent cyberattack.

Hospitals in London, northwest England and other parts of the country are reporting problems with their computer systems Friday. They have asked patients not to come to the hospitals unless it was an emergency.

NHS Merseyside, which operates several hospitals in northwest England, tweeted that "following a suspected national cyberattack, we are taking all precautionary measures possible to protect our local NHS systems and services."

Britain's National Health Service is a great source of pride for many in the nation but has been facing substantial budget issues.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

College lacrosse team in New York makes entrance to Trump speech

College lacrosse team in New York makes entrance to Trump speech 0:40

College lacrosse team in New York makes entrance to Trump speech
Woman injured in multi-vehicle crash 0:42

Woman injured in multi-vehicle crash
Man, young boy injured in crash 0:27

Man, young boy injured in crash

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos