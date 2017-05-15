China's Xi appeals to foreign leaders for freer trade

U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres, left, is greeted by Chinese President Xi Jinping during the welcome ceremony for the Belt and Road Forum at the International Conference Center at Yanqi Lake in Beijing, Monday, May 15, 2017.
Pool Photo via AP
Kenzaburo Fukuhara
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras arrives for the welcome ceremony for the Belt and Road Forum, at the International Conference Center in Yanqi Lake, north of Beijing, Monday, May 15, 2017.
Pool Photo via AP
Roman Pilipey
Myanmar's State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi arrives for the welcome ceremony for the Belt and Road Forum, at the International Conference Center in Yanqi Lake, north of Beijing, Monday, May 15, 2017.
Pool Photo via AP
Roman Pilipey
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, left bottom, talks with Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko, right, at the a summit at the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing, China, May 15, 2017.
Pool Photo via AP
Thomas Peter
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a summit at the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing, China, Monday, May 15, 2017.
Pool Photo via AP
Thomas Peter
Chinese President Xi Jinping attends a summit at the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing, China, Monday, May 15, 2017. Pledging more than $100 billion in financing, Xi called Sunday for closer cooperation across Asia and Europe in areas from anti-terrorism to investment as leaders from 29 countries gathered to promote a Chinese initiative that could increase Beijing's global influence.
Pool Photo via AP
Thomas Peter
Leaders attending the Belt and Road Forum wave as they pose for a group photo at the Yanqi Lake venue on the outskirt of Beijing, China, Monday, May 15, 2017.
Ng Han Guan, Pool
AP Photo
Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin as they attend the welcome ceremony at Yanqi Lake during the Belt and Road Forum, in Beijing, China, Monday, May 15, 2017.
Pool Photo via AP
Roman Pilipey
Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping during the welcome ceremony for the Belt and Road Forum, at the International Conference Center at Yanqi Lake in Beijing, Monday, May 15, 2017.
Pool Photo via AP
Kenzaburo Fukuhara
Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, and Russian President Vladimir Putin wave as leaders pose for a family photo during the Belt and Road Forum at meeting's venue on Yanqi Lake just outside Beijing, China, Monday, May 15, 2017.
Pool Photo via AP
Damir Sagolj
Chinese President Xi Jinping, foreground second left, walks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, foreground right, and other leaders as they arrive for a family photo session during the Belt and Road Forum at the meeting's venue by Yanqi Lake just outside Beijing, China, May 15, 2017.
Pool Photo via AP
Damir Sagolj
Chinese President Xi Jinping, front right, and other leaders pose for a family photo during the Belt and Road Forum at meeting's venue on Yanqi Lake just outside Beijing, Monday, May 15, 2017.
Pool Photo via AP
Damir Sagolj
Chinese President Xi Jinping, foreground center, walks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, foreground right, and other leaders as they arrive for a family photo session during the Belt and Road Forum at the meeting's venue by Yanqi Lake just outside Beijing, China, May 15, 2017.
Pool Photo via AP
Damir Sagolj
