Comey's firing, health care fuel voters' anger with GOP

Voters in Republican districts crucial to the GOP majority in the House have been venting their frustrations with the GOP health care bill and other issues.
They are sounding off about President Donald Trump's abrupt firing of FBI Director James Comey, too.
Republicans in some districts have faced a backlash at raucous town halls over their support for the House health care bill. Other lawmakers have simply avoided holding forums.
A retired biology teacher in northwest Chicago, Jeannie Scown, says her Republican congressman, Randy Hultgren, has to understand that sick people vote.
Democrats see such displays of displeasure as evidence of the enthusiasm they need to break the GOP's monopoly control of Washington in next year's midterm elections. The party needs to flip 24 seats to control the House.
