Business

May 15, 2017 10:06 AM

Grain mixed, livestock mixed

The Associated Press
CHICAGO

Grain futures were lower Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for July delivery was 6.40 cents lower at $4.2620 a bushel; July corn was down .40 cent at $3.7040 a bushel; July oats was up 2 cents at $2.43 a bushel while July soybeans gained 7 cents to $9.70 a bushel.

Beef lower and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

June live cattle was .90 cent lower at $1.2428 a pound; May feeder cattle was down .18 cent at $1.4438 pound; June lean hogs gained .13 cent to $.7783 a pound.

