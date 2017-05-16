Wisconsin Elections Commission staffing levels up for vote

Whether to cut the number of people who work on overseeing state and local elections in Wisconsin by nearly 19 percent, due to the loss of federal funding, is up for a vote Tuesday in the Legislature's budget-writing committee.
The Republican-controlled panel was to vote on whether to go along with Gov. Scott Walker's recommendation, against the wishes of state and local election officials, to cut six positions at the Wisconsin Elections Commission.
The Joint Finance Committee is taking up that issue and several others Tuesday as it works on reshaping the state budget Walker submitted in February. The full Legislature must also vote on the $76 billion two-year spending plan, and Walker has to sign it, before it takes effect.
The governor argues the Elections Commission can handle its workload without the positions supported by federal funding that goes away in 2018. While some of the positions are vacant, Elections Commission officials have said it faced delays in filling them caused by the transition last year from the old Government Accountability Board into the new agency.
But the Elections Commission says the jobs are needed to ensure the state remains in compliance with its core responsibilities under Wisconsin and federal election laws, including providing training and support to local election officials, maintaining and improving the voter registration system, educating the public and assisting candidates.
Wisconsin received nearly $57 million under the federal Help America Vote Act passed in 2002. That money went toward helping municipalities buy new voting equipment, building the state's first statewide voter registration system and training local election clerks.
The money was also used to pay for 26 positions, which was reduced to 22 in the current budget. Walker proposes using state money to replace the loss in federal funds to pay for just 16 positions. The commission has 32 full-time staff, counting the 22 that are currently federally funded.
The positions cost $364,000 a year.
The budget committee is also slated to vote on:
— Increasing funding by $6 million to provide out-of-home placements, services and treatments for children and young people who have been involved with sex trafficking. Current treatment capacity is not expected to be able to keep pace with demand under a new state law, taking effect May 29, that requires state child protective services agencies to investigate all child sex trafficking cases and provide services where needed.
— Creating a refundable income tax credit for certain 18- to 21-year-olds who were previously in foster care but who aged out of the system once they hit 18. The credit is equal to 125 percent of the federal earned income tax credit. About 2,600 people are estimated to qualify for the credit, costing the state about $724,000 a year. The maximum credit would be $652 but the Walker administration estimates the average would be about $273.
