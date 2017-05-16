Montgomery County Council to discuss budget grants

The Montgomery County Council is scheduled to discuss proposed council and county executive grants in the budget for fiscal year 2018.
The council's session is scheduled for Tuesday morning in Rockville.
The council is in its final week of reviewing Montgomery County Executive Ike Leggett's recommended budget plan.
The council is set to formally adopt the budget next week. It will go into effect July 1.
The council will review 223 discretionary community grants recommended by the county executive. The grants add up to nearly $8 million. There also are 103 Council Community Grants adding up to about $2.7 million.
