May 16, 2017 5:24 AM

China's fondness for pirated software raises risks in attack

The Associated Press
BEIJING

Security researcher say China's fondness for pirated software left it especially vulnerable to the latest global cyberattack.

Beijing has tolerated rampant use of unlicensed software copies despite repeated promises to crack down and warnings by industry groups that China is leaving itself open to being hurt by malicious code.

BSA The Software Alliance, an industry group, says some 70 percent of computers in China run unlicensed software, the highest level among large countries. Rates for the United States, Japan, Germany and Britain range from 18 to 22 percent.

Experts say that has left millions of Chinese computers without security support and made China among countries most affected by the WannaCry ransomware that has hit more than 150 countries.

