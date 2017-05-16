North Dakota undergraduates to see 4 percent tuition hike

North Dakota University System officials say requests for tuition hikes of 4 percent at the state's 11 colleges and universities weren't unforeseen given the state's tight budget and recent cuts in higher education.
The Bismarck Tribune (http://bit.ly/2rc41ap ) reports the increase is the maximum permitted in the budget and has been approved by the Legislature.
Kathleen Neset, chair of the State Board of Higher Education, says the increase is a fair result from the recent budget-slashing session.
A 9 percent increase for the University of North Dakota's law school and a 5 percent increase for the pharmacy program at North Dakota State University are also among the tuition changes.
