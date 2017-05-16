University of Wyoming hires first diversity officer

As the University of Wyoming prepared to lay off 37 staff workers, the university has named its first chief diversity officer whose duties will include recruiting minority students and staff.
The UW Board of Trustees last Friday approved the hiring of Emily Monago to the new position. She will be paid $150,000 a year and starts July 17.
Since 2010, Monago has been the director of the Office of Multicultural Affairs at Bowling Green State University in Ohio.
According to a UW news release, Monago will report directly to UW President Laurie Nichols and is charged with leading the university's diversity efforts, in collaboration with the vice presidents.
Nichols has made boosting student recruitment a key part of dealing with the loss of about $42 million in state funding.
