Study: Taking abortion pill at home as safe as in a clinic

FILE - This Sept. 22, 2010 file photo shows bottles of the abortion-inducing drug RU-486 in Des Moines, Iowa. A new study published Tuesday, May 16, 2017 shows medical abortions done at home with online help and pills sent by mail appear to be just as safe as those done at a clinic. The research tracked 1,000 women in Ireland and Northern Ireland, who used a website to get abortion pills by mail and get around strict abortion laws. Charlie Neibergall AP Photo