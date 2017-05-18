Stadium for Rams, Chargers delayed; won't open until 2020

FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2016, file photo, a three-dimensional model of the new Los Angeles Rams stadium is on display during the groundbreaking for the team's new stadium and entertainment district in Inglewood, Calif. The opening date for the $2.6 billion football stadium under construction in Inglewood, Calif., has been pushed back one year to 2020. The Los Angeles Rams are financing the stadium to be shared with the Los Angeles Chargers. The delay is blamed on heavy rains that have hindered the excavation process in recent months. Richard Vogel, File AP Photo