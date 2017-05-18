CNB Bank promotes Sette to vice president of information technology

CNB Bank recently announced the promotion of John Sette to vice president of information technology. Sette will oversee information technology policies and procedures for the bank, including information security, IT audit and cybersecurity assessments.
Sette, a Bellefonte resident, has more than 25 years of experience in the IT industry. He joined CNB in 2015.
Dr. Michelle Shippert has joined Oasis LifeCare, the psychiatric and primary care service provider recently announced. Shippert will provide primary care and obesity medicine services for individuals age 14 and older, according to a company release.
Shippert completed her family medicine residency at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.
Oasis LifeCare opened in March 2016 at 1526 Martin St. in State College and provides medication management and counseling services. Shippert’s presence adds to the service provider’s vision for an integrated approach to health care, managing member Erin Crown said in a statement.
The Real Estate Buyer’s Agent Council recently awarded Stephen McKenna, of Keller Williams Advantage Realty, with the Accredited Buyer’s Representation designation.
More than 30,000 real estate professionals have earned the ABR designation. In order to receive the designation, an agent must complete courses in buyer representation.
Theo Thwing has earned the SITES Professional credential through Green Building Certification Inc., architecture and construction firm Weber Murphy Fox recently announced.
The credential recognizes landscape professionals who demonstrate their expertise in the field and knowledge of sustainable practices.
