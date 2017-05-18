The Latest: Republicans move away from Christie in debate

The Latest on a debate between Republicans running for New Jersey governor (all times local):
10 p.m.
The Republicans running to succeed New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie looked ready to bid him farewell in their second and final debate.
Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno says she doesn't talk about the governor she's served with for seven-and-half years because she's running for governor, not him. Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli says it's time for the Christie-Guadagno era to end.
The pair debated for about an hour in Newark on NJTV on Thursday.
Christie has declined to weigh in when asked previously about the primary.
Guadagno and Ciattarelli also traded a number of barbs during debate, but clashed significantly over property taxes, which are the highest in the country.
___
8:30 p.m.
The Republicans running in the New Jersey primary to succeed Gov. Chris Christie have clashed in their second and final debate.
Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno (gwah-DAHN'-yoh) and Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli debated Thursday night in Newark on NJTV.
They clashed over how to lower the state's highest-in-the-nation property taxes. She is proposing a plan that would cap property taxes at 5 percent of income. He says it's more important to reconsider the state's education funding formula, which he says would result in lower property taxes.
The Republican governor is term-limited.
___
6:30 p.m.
Voters are getting another chance to evaluate the candidates seeking the Republican nomination for New Jersey governor.
Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno and Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli on Thursday night will meet in Newark for their second and final televised debate on NJTV .
They opened their first debate last week with pointed attacks toward each other over property taxes and state pensions. Some of the sharpest attacks came when the candidates distanced themselves from Gov. Chris Christie. The fellow Republican is prevented from seeking a third term.
The debate will be broadcast and live-streamed on the NJTV public television network at 8 p.m.
