Gold production in 'Silver State' increases in 2016

Gold production is on the rise in Nevada.
The Elko Daily Free Press reports gold production in the "Silver State" rose 2.4 percent in 2016 to nearly 5.5 million ounces (155 million grams).
According to Nevada Division of Minerals, silver production was down 6.4 percent to a nearly 8.9 million ounces (252 million grams).
The two largest gold producers were Barrick Gold Corp. and Newmont Mining Corp.
Barrick produced more than 2.6 million ounces (75 million grams) of the total gold production and 200,757 ounces (5.7 million grams) of silver. Newmont made a little more than 1.6 million ounces (46.2 million grams) of gold and a little more than 1.5 million ounces (42.5 million grams) of silver.
Total gold production was just over 5.3 million ounces (151 million grams) in 2015, while silver production totaled a little less than 9.5 million ounces (269 million grams) that year.
