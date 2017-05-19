Pentagon holding meeting in central NY for relatives of MIAs

U.S. military officials will be in Syracuse this weekend to update Americans with relatives listed as missing in action on the efforts to locate and identify those MIAs.
Experts with the Pentagon's Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency will meet with the families Saturday at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel at Carrier Circle in East Syracuse.
The DPAA's specialists will meet with family members of service personnel missing from World War II and the Korean and Vietnam wars. Some relatives will receive updates about ongoing MIA searches.
Relatives of MIAs can submit DNA samples that could help identify remains already recovered or those that are found later.
People who have been invited to the meeting come from an 11-state region of the East Coast that stretches from New Hampshire to Virginia.
