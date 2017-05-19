FILE- In this March 27, 2017, file photo, U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., addresses business leaders during a New England Council luncheon in Boston. Warren is slated to deliver the commencement address at Boston’s Wheelock College on Friday, May 19.
Business

May 19, 2017 1:41 AM

Sen. Warren to give commencement address at Wheelock College

The Associated Press
BROOKLINE, Mass.

U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren is slated to deliver the commencement address at Boston's Wheelock College.

Commencement activities begin at 10 a.m. Friday.

Wheelock President David Chard says Warren's work fighting for "systems and policies which benefit all citizens is closely aligned with the work for which Wheelock prepares its students."

The first-term Massachusetts Democrat and former Harvard Law School professor has made student loan debt one of her priorities. She also has pushed for the creation of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

Warren is a sharp critic of President Donald Trump, most recently over his firing of former FBI Director James Comey.

It's the second commencement address for Warren this month. Last Friday, she spoke at the University of Massachusetts-Amherst.

