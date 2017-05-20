Business

May 20, 2017 9:32 AM

Georgia schools await details on healthy meal standards

By KATHLEEN FOODY Associated Press
ATLANTA

Georgia schools are continuing efforts to win over picky eaters, using taste tests, chef visits and school gardens to encourage kids to pick up healthier items even as the state's former governor delays some stricter nutrition standards.

Department of Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue announced this month that the agency will delay planned sodium limits and allow schools to scale back on whole-grain requirements. The School Nutrition Association applauded the move for giving schools "practical flexibility."

But some Georgia school districts have already met those targets and aren't sure whether they should ease up and risk progress with students. In the meantime, nutrition directors already are planning meals for the 2017 school year.

