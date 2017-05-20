Business

May 20, 2017 10:51 AM

No retrial for Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price

The Associated Press
DALLAS

A federal prosecutor says longtime Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price will not be retried on tax-fraud charges after jurors deadlocked on a verdict.

U.S. Attorney John Parker announced his decision Friday. A jury in Dallas on April 28 acquitted Price of bribery and mail fraud charges. Jurors failed to reach a verdict on four tax-related counts.

Parker also says bribery-related charges against a Price political consultant, Kathy Nealy, will be dropped.

Price was first elected as a Dallas County commissioner in 1985.

