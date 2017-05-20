FILE - In this March 16, 2013 file photo, Callista Gingrich prepares to speak in National Harbor, Md. President Donald Trump says that he will nominate the wife of former House Speaker Newt Gingrich as his ambassador to the Vatican. Callista Gingrich has been the President and CEO of Gingrich Productions, a multimedia production and consulting company in Arlington, Va., since 2007.
FILE - In this March 16, 2013 file photo, Callista Gingrich prepares to speak in National Harbor, Md. President Donald Trump says that he will nominate the wife of former House Speaker Newt Gingrich as his ambassador to the Vatican. Callista Gingrich has been the President and CEO of Gingrich Productions, a multimedia production and consulting company in Arlington, Va., since 2007. Carolyn Kaster, File AP Photo
FILE - In this March 16, 2013 file photo, Callista Gingrich prepares to speak in National Harbor, Md. President Donald Trump says that he will nominate the wife of former House Speaker Newt Gingrich as his ambassador to the Vatican. Callista Gingrich has been the President and CEO of Gingrich Productions, a multimedia production and consulting company in Arlington, Va., since 2007. Carolyn Kaster, File AP Photo

Business

May 20, 2017 2:02 PM

Trump nominates Callista Gingrich as envoy to the Vatican

The Associated Press
WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump says he will nominate the wife of former House Speaker Newt Gingrich as his ambassador to the Vatican.

Callista Gingrich has been the president and CEO of Gingrich Productions, a multimedia production and consulting company in Arlington, Virginia, since 2007.

She previously worked as a congressional aide in the House of Representatives and is president of The Gingrich Foundation, a charity organization.

She is Newt Gingrich's third wife and he converted to Catholicism to marry her.

Ambassadors require Senate confirmation before assuming the role.

The announcement comes days before Trump arrives at the Vatican to meet Pope Francis.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

More than 1,000 desert tortoises relocated by the US Marine Corps

More than 1,000 desert tortoises relocated by the US Marine Corps 1:01

More than 1,000 desert tortoises relocated by the US Marine Corps
Several hurt as car hits pedestrians in Times Square 1:01

Several hurt as car hits pedestrians in Times Square
Thompson constituents protest AHCA 0:55

Thompson constituents protest AHCA

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos