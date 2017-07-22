'Team Alfie' members making themselves heard at British Open

England's Alfie Plant tees off the 2nd during day three of the British Open Golf Championship at Royal Birkdale, Southport, England, Saturday July 22, 2017. Alfie Plant is set to win the silver medal for low amateur at the British Open. He has been cheered on at Royal Birkdale by a group of around 150 spectators wearing white T-shirts and displaying colorful banners. They call themselves “Team Alfie.” PA via AP Peter Byrne