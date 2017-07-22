Business

July 22, 2017 12:23 PM

Murray Energy prods US board over company's railroad delays

The Associated Press
WHEELING, W.Va.

One of the country's most prominent coal companies is urging a federal transportation board to resolve issues and delays with a railroad system it uses to transport coal.

The Intelligencer reports that Robert Murray, who heads Murray Energy Corp., made the request of the U.S. Surface Transportation Board regarding the railroad system at CSX Corp.

Murray said in a statement that CSX has caused or contributed to countless delays and cancellations of trains from Murray operations.

Two of Murray's mines in northern West Virginia are located near the CSX rail line along the Ohio River.

CSX spokesman Rob Doolittle said the company's transportation division disagrees with Murray and will keep working with Murray to provide rail service.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Paterno attends first Penn State trustees meeting

Paterno attends first Penn State trustees meeting 0:52

Paterno attends first Penn State trustees meeting
Boalsburg family receives Make-A-Wish play set for 2-year-old daughter 1:46

Boalsburg family receives Make-A-Wish play set for 2-year-old daughter
The aftermath of fatal Milesburg car crash 0:25

The aftermath of fatal Milesburg car crash

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos