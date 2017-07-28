Former State High star realizes dream, opens new business

Matt Mazzara knows a few things about success.
He led State College to the 2009 state championship football game, made the Pennsylvania Football News All-State Football Academic Team and was a two-sport Division-I athlete at St. Francis.
Mazzara thinks he has created the right formula to have success in a new venture.
The former State High standout opened The Bar Fitness Club on July 1 at 3208 Benner Pike. The location has been home to several gyms before the The Bar, but Mazzara wants to make it different.
“It’s gone through a few owners, and I saw an opportunity and jumped on it,” Mazzara said. “I jumped on board and made some positive changes.”
The gym has been rearranged to have more open space, allowing turf to be installed for new drills and tanning beds to be added.
Mazzara has also served as a mentor to gym members due to his athletic background, and his wife Jackie is a personal trainer at the gym. She is also a nurse and competitive bodybuilder. Mazzara plans to add more personal trainers as membership grows.
The gym has also attracted local semi-professional athletes, Mazzara said.
“I play on the State College Flash, a semi-pro team, and I’ve got teammates in here,” he said. “We’ve got a couple more guys in the same league that come in here and play against each other in season. Moshannon Valley’s defensive end and I work out together in here, so he’ll try to sack me come spring time.”
He hopes that younger athletes from State College, Bald Eagle, Penns Valley and Bellefonte will also join the gym, particularly in their offseasons.
Mazzara’s mission, he said, is to create an environment where everyone is encouraged to “raise the bar” to achieve their goals whether they are new to working out or experienced in a gym setting.
“I always wanted my own gym,” Mazzara said. “It’s a dream of mine.”
Shawn Annarelli: 814-235-3928, @Shawn_Annarelli
Comments