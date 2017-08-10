Retreats take yoga practitioners to India

Looking for a positive reason to get out of town this fall? Community members are invited to integrate a deeper sense of well-being into their lives with the Lila Yoga Retreat, taking place in Mamallapuram, India, and brought to you by the State College yoga staple on Beaver Avenue.
Lila Yoga founder Erica Kaufman is a lifelong yoga practitioner, but said something magical happened the first time she traveled to India.
“It’s an elated, expansive energy that both calms me into a natural ease and excites me to deepen my love and appreciation of life,” she said. “Now I spend three months a year teaching, practicing, supporting important initiatives and being nourished by taking the time to simply be in India. Because it’s so positive in my life, I am compelled to share it with others.”
Kaufman describes the retreat as perfect for “everyone who loves yoga.” Nearly 100 State College residents have joined her on the annual trip in the past seven years. At first, it was open only to Lila Yoga teacher-trainees and practitioners, but now anyone interested in yoga, Lila Yoga or India itself is invited to sign up.
“It’s an experience of a lifetime and a chance to immerse yourself in authentic Indian experiences while having the comfort of the retreat,” she said. “Since I’m familiar with the region, I curate a carefully designed schedule to provide time to learn, practice, cleanse, relax and explore.”
The experience kicks off Sept. 27, with days filled with sightseeing, seminars, sacred ceremonies and workshops led by world-renowned teachers and spiritual leaders. The retreat’s setting is Mamallapuram, located on the eastern shore of the country and just south of Chennai. The village is situated on a narrow, beached strip of land, flanked by the Bay of Bengal and the Great Salt Lake. The interior is filled with ancient temples, shrines and monuments. In the midst of it all, participants call the Mamallapuram Tourism Resort home for the five-day World Yoga Conference and Festival, through Oct. 2.
Following the conference and festival, Kaufman leads her State College crew to Chennai, where guests relocate to the Hindu-style New Woodlands Hotel, and enjoy Lila Yoga Sun Salutations on the beach and classes in philosophy, meditation and yogic breathing at two of India’s premier centers for yoga, Krishnamacharya Yoga Mandiram and Krishnamacharya Healing and Yoga Foundation.
Kaufman assures, however, that the trip isn’t all seminars and ceremonies.
“I’m also excited to visit the bazaar, get street henna for our hands (for those who want) and tour the Kapaleeshwar Temple dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati,” she said.
After the jam-packed retreat, Kaufman says most attendees leave “very stimulated and excited ... returning with a renewed application for the practice of yoga and life in general.”
“We have precious time to explore the divine play of energy by clarifying intentions within our yoga practice, within the retreat itself and within life — hallmarks of Lila Yoga,” Kaufman said. “These practices, along with being in the amazing spiritual energy of India, combine to form a powerful opening of the heart, creativity and inspiration. Many seem to return with a feeling of freedom to shine with joy and love.”
For more information on the Lila Yoga Retreat, visit lilayogastudios.com/event/yogaworldfestival. You can also text, call or email Kaufman for more details, at 720-840-4144 or admin@lilayoga.com.
