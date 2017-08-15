Longtime downtown State College jeweler to close doors

A downtown business that has been a staple of College Avenue for years will be closing its doors.
In a press release Tuesday, Charles and Mike Kranich announced the closing of the East College Avenue location of Kranich’s Jewelers.
“While we have enjoyed decades of doing business in our downtown location, we have decided to consolidate our State College operation to our Atherton Street store,” they said. “With two Kranich’s stores in such close proximity, many of our traditional downtown customers prefer to shop at our newer, much larger Atherton Street location.”
The pair noted that the North Atherton location has “plentiful off-street parking” and carries all the same brands of the downtown store.
The East College Avenue location opened in 1976.
Kranich’s now has locations in Altoona and Johnstown, and a new superstore is planned to open in Altoona in 2018. The family said they “look forward to serving central Pennsylvania and the State College community for many years to come.”
