New Mexican eatery opens in downtown State College

A downtown State College restaurant has opened just in time for the return of Penn State students.
And it’s the seventh brand under Hitham Hiyajneh.
Yallah Burrito Co., located at 404 E. Calder Way, is Hiyajneh’s latest venture in the college town. The Mexican restaurant has taken the space formerly occupied by Underground Burger and Crepes, another of Hiyajneh’s creations.
Underground Burger and Crepes has moved to 218 E. Calder Way, a location described by Hiyajneh on the restaurant’s Facebook page as having more potential for the specific brand. Jess Watkins, a manager for several of Hiyajneh’s restaurants, said it would reopen no later than Sunday.
Yallah Burrito Co. is Hiyajneh’s second Mexican-themed eatery with traditional and non-traditional Mexican food.
Watkins said the success of Yallah Taco spurred the decision to continue with a Mexican theme for the latest restaurant. She said the eatery has indoor seating and customers have had positive responses in its first week of business.
Hiyajneh also co-founded Pita Cabana Grill, Yallah Taco, Crunchee Munchees, Tazzah Fresh and The Melt Shack, which closed to enable Underground Burgers and Crepes to relocate.
Hiyajneh’s family also owns Naked Granola, which brands itself as a healthy snack food.
