The Latest: Fed sees slightly better growth this year

The Latest on the Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting (all times local):
2:20 p.m.
The Federal Reserve says it expects the economy will grow this year at a slightly faster pace than it projected in June. It has also trimmed its inflation forecast.
The Fed says in its latest quarterly economic projections that economic growth should reach 2.4 percent this year, up from a June forecast of 2.2 percent.
The central bank also expects inflation will remain stubbornly low. The Fed now projects it will be 1.9 percent by the end of 2018, a touch below its earlier forecast of 2 percent. That would mean inflation would fall short of the Fed's 2 percent target for the sixth straight year.
Some Fed officials have questioned whether the central bank should continue raising rates, which it typically does to forestall inflation, at a time when price growth remains so low.
___
2:10 p.m.
Federal Reserve policymakers say they still expect to hike short-term interest rates one more time this year and three times in 2018, if persistently low inflation rebounds.
They also have lowered their long-run forecast for the benchmark interest rate the Fed controls to 2.8 percent, down from 3 percent in a previous forecast in June. That suggests they expect growth to remain sluggish and inflation low, and therefore don't need to raise rates as high to keep prices in check.
Fed officials say they also foresee a slightly slower path for rate hikes in 2019. They now expect there will likely be two hikes, down from three.
___
2 p.m.
The Fed says it will start in October to gradually unwind its $4.5 trillion balance sheet, which expanded to unprecedented levels in efforts to spur economic growth after the 2008 financial crisis.
The balance sheet primarily consists of government and mortgage-backed bonds. As the bonds mature, the Fed plans to spend less money each month to replace them, which reduces the balance sheet. The U.S. central bank intends to spend $10 billion less on bonds beginning next month, a figure that will eventually reach $50 billion a month in October 2018.
Fed officials decided to keep their short-term benchmark rate between 1 percent and 1.25 percent. The Fed views the job market as strengthening, but it notes that inflation is running below its 2 percent annual target.
Still, the Fed said in a statement that prices for gasoline and other items might temporarily spike because of the damage caused by Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria.
___
1 p.m.
Investors are eagerly expecting the Federal Reserve to announce the first steps toward unwinding its $4.5 trillion balance sheet.
The Fed built up its portfolio of government and mortgage-backed bonds in response to the Great Recession — an effort to keep borrowing costs low to help spur more economic activity and protect home prices that had been cratering after the housing bubble burst a decade ago.
Fed Chair Janet Yellen and other officials are also likely to keep a benchmark short-term rate at the low range of 1 percent to 1.25 percent. The caution in raising rates comes as inflation has consistently stayed below the Fed target of 2 percent.
Markets anticipated the balance sheet unwinding and have been quiet so far on Wednesday. The Standard & Poor's 500 index of stocks has risen just 0.08 percent ahead of the Fed announcement at 2 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones industrial average had edged up a mere 0.1 percent.
___
5:10 a.m.
Financial markets are largely subdued as investors remain cautious ahead of the Federal Reserve's announcement of its monetary policy meeting.
At the end of its two-day meeting on Wednesday, the Federal Reserve is widely expected to announce it will begin to reduce its enormous bond portfolio, which reached $4.5 trillion. The move will gradually increase long-term borrowing rates.
While the decision to shrink the Fed's balance sheet is much expected, when and how the Fed will manipulate its target for short-term interest rates is less clear. After leaving its benchmark rate at a record low for seven years after the 2008 crisis, the Fed has modestly raised the rate four times since December 2015 to a still-low range of 1 percent to 1.25 percent.
Asian stock indexes were little changed, with Japan's Nikkei up 0.1 percent, while in Europe Germany's Dax was 0.2 percent higher. Futures for the Dow and S&P 500 were both flat.
The dollar was also trading in narrow ranges, edging down to 111.50 yen from 111.58 yen the day before.
