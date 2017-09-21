Reprocessed nuclear fuel returned to Japan for reactor use

The Pacific Egret cargo vessel, left, carrying MOX, a mixture of plutonium and uranium fuel, arrives at Takahama nuclear power plant in Takahama, western Japan, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017. A shipload of nuclear fuel containing plutonium returned to Japan after reprocessing in France for use at the Takahama plant as the country tries to burn more plutonium amid international concerns about its stockpile. Kyodo News via AP Madoka Ogawa