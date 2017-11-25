Hotel owner hoping former den of sin will get new life

In this Nov. 14, 2017 photo, Parley Pearce stands in a room full of antique items he has collected from bars and brothels throughout the Western United States in the Oak Hotel, a former brothel, in Pendleton, Ore. Pearce, the co-owner of the Hamley complex of restaurants and stores, wants to restore the Oak Hotel to its former glory _ minus the illicit activity. East Oregonian via AP E.J. Harris