Scofflaws, take note: Rhode Island tax amnesty to begin

The Associated Press

November 25, 2017 09:18 AM

PROVIDENCE, R.I.

Rhode Island tax officials want scofflaws to know, a tax amnesty is starting, but only for a limited time.

The Division of Taxation will start accepting applications and payments for the amnesty starting on Friday, and ending on Feb. 15.

When people pay their back taxes during the amnesty, the state will waive penalties and cut interest 25 percent. The program applies to outstanding Rhode Island state tax balances for any period ending on or before Dec. 31, 2016.

The General Assembly passed the program this year.

The division has set up a website at www.taxamnesty.ri.gov .

Tax Administrator Neena Savage says the amnesty offers a way for people to get a clean slate if they've fallen behind in paying taxes due to illness, a job loss or other matters.

