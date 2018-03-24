Why this organization hopes to take downtown State College to the 'next level'

Though borough crews and property owners do their part to keep downtown State College tidy and welcoming, the Downtown State College Improvement District “takes it to the next level.”
The organization not only has its own “clean team” to pick up trash or powerwash buildings, it also organizes various events throughout the year to bring people downtown to enjoy the atmosphere.
“Our main goal is to make downtown a more vibrant, clean and energetic place,” board Chairwoman Sharon Herlocher said.
DSCID is a Neighborhood Improvement District that extends from Atherton Street to Sowers Street, College Avenue to Highland Alley. It works with more than 350 local businesses and a handful of volunteers to “create a place where people want to be,” Herlocher said.
Never miss a local story.
The nonprofit went from being all volunteer-based prior to 2002 to currently being run by five full-time employees, including three cleaning ambassadors and two office personnel, and a nine-member board.
As part of its goal to expand and attract business downtown, DSCID has worked with the borough and business owners to implement the Merchant Validate Parking program, which allows customers to park for free while shopping downtown. And its Downtown Gift Card program resulted in more than $62,000 in sales in 2016, according to DSCID’s annual report.
DSCID partners with other local groups to host events downtown, such as Light Up State College, First Fridays, Pop Up Ave, the annual tree lighting ceremony, Fall Fest, Downtown Sidewalk Sale, Polar Express, Happy Valley Music Festival and more.
“Any time something is happening in our district, we like to make it the biggest, best event it can be — that doesn’t necessarily mean fireworks — it means people leaving here happy,” Herlocher said.
DSCID is primarily funded by the more than 350 tax-paying property owners in the district, Herlocher said.
In 2016, DSCID's total revenue was $563,750, including about $334,000 coming from those property assessments and $122,000 of partnership contributions, according to the annual report. The expenses totaled $630,656, split between marketing ($259,074), clean and safe initiatives ($171,041) and administration and operation costs ($200,450). That year, DSCID went over budget by about $67,000. Herlocher said the organization had taken a risk on their investment for the Happy Valley Music Festival, so built up reserve funds were used to cover the excess costs associated with that event.
Aside from contributions from the borough, Penn State and local businesses, DSCID also receives grant funding, she said.
"We only exist if we all collaborate together," Herlocher said. "We all have lots of voices and lots of opinions. It’s everyone’s downtown."
The organization is looking to add another very important collaborator to the mix.
Not long after hiring a new executive director, DSCID is again searching for a leader. Irene Miller was appointed to the position in September, but she recently announced that she’ll be stepping down on Thursday to serve as vice president of membership engagement at the Chamber of Business and Industry Centre County.
“I have enjoyed working with the organization’s members and community volunteers to create events and programs that help make downtown State College an even more vibrant place to live, work, and play. … I’m excited to see what the next chapter holds for this uniquely positioned organization,” Miller said in a statement.
Herlocher said the board has already received a lot of interest in the position, so she's hoping for a seamless transition. The next executive director will ideally use their entrepreneurial spirit and leadership to generate ideas that will enhance the downtown experience, she said.
Comments