New candy shop opens in Bellefonte

By Frank Ready

fready@centredaily.com

April 02, 2018 10:36 AM

Where there's Easter, candy usually follows.

Pappy Chuck's Candy Shoppe opened Monday at 125 W. Bishop Street in Bellefonte. Owner Chuck Kormanski said that the store will feature an assortment of vintage candies, including Asher's Chocolates products from Lewistown. Soft-serve ice cream will be available in May.

The business hours for April are 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m.- 7 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Visit www.facebook.com/Pappy-Chucks-Candy-Shoppe-343853426081295 for more information and updates.

