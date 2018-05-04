Just in time for graduation weekend, Party City has reopened

That brief but harrowing spell where you were forced to make separate trips for a Spider-Man mask and paper plates is finally over.
On Friday, a new Party City location opened at 319 Benner Pike, which should not be confused with the old Party City location — also on Benner Pike — that closed earlier this year.
Party City's second life will unfold between Speedy Furniture and Sally Beauty Supply in the Benner Pike Shops plaza. It was previously located at 303 Benner Pike, on the other side of the parking lot from Barnes and Noble. It is not yet clear what will be taking over that space.
Comments