State College's latest bagel place will open this weekend

There's a new Bagel Crust Cafe opening in the Northland Center on Sunday and it used to be very pink.
Owner Al Rusinque has spent the past six months repainting, pulling up carpet and handcrafting light fixtures (they look nice). He wants the place to feel like home — like if you and your family happened to keep a bagel-shaping machine in the dining room window.
"I could have bought all the lamps and just hung them there," Rusinque said.
Instead he made a coffee table out of an old baking tray and some epoxy-coated bagels. The effect is a little more artisan workshop and a little less T.J. Maxx.
Rusinque was drawn to the Northland Center space — formerly China Wall — because of the size of its kitchen, which will be funneling bagels to his other location on Westerly Parkway.
The new Bagel Crust will have a soft opening for friends and family on Saturday before transitioning to a regular 7 a.m.- 3 p.m. schedule on Sunday.
Comments