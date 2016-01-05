Owners plan to close or sell Callao Cafe in State College

The ringmaster is calling an end to the show.
Callao Cafe co-owner David Price, known as the ringmaster to his employees and customers, said he will close the eatery off West Aaron Drive within the next two months.
Injuries have forced him to turn off the lights or sell the business.
“I’ve got the usual wear and tear of anybody who’s on their feet all day, of course,” he said. “That’s tolerable achiness. The biggies that are knocking me out of the game are my hamstrings. They’re shot. I can’t stand. I can’t stride. I can’t reach. Two blown hamstrings are unpleasant things.”
He said he can’t meet the day-to-day physical demands of the store due to his injuries.
“It’s not that I don’t want to,” Price said. “It’s that I can’t. It’s no longer about bucking up and (saying) ‘the show must go on.’ I’ve done that for a couple of years now. This is about my long-term health. I’m just in too much pain, constantly.”
Price, who opened Callao Cafe in Nov. 17, 2011, with his wife, Elizabeth, said the eatery is immediately for sale. If it does not get bought, the doors will close for good by March 1.
In an interview with Price in 2015, he often referred to his customers as his audience.
“We had a soft opening, and we’re going to have a soft close,” he said. “I want to make sure I’ve said thank you well enough before we say farewell. Our customers have been fabulous since we opened doors with no tables, no chairs and not much of a menu. ... I think we need to pull out gracefully.”
He doesn’t want to let them down by staying open longer, but feels like he has by closing.
“We’ve had a great run, (and) we’ve accomplished some things that a lot of people think are no longer possible in this box-store suburbia world,” he said. “We’ve created a sense of community here, and I’m disappointed, of course, but there’s really no alternative.”
Price said he plans to operate Callao at normal hours and with a regular menu, but those could be reduced with employee departures.
“I can’t say enough about the staff here,” Price said. “They’re on their game every day. They keep the mood vibrant and positive. They’re welcoming to the customers. They crank out quality products under extreme pressure. They support each other. They laugh. They give each other grief in the best ways. It’s really a special thing to be a part of.”
Shawn Annarelli: 814-235-3928, @Shawn_Annarelli
