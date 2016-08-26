The Colonel's famous recipe (maybe, maybe not)

Social media is lighting up on the possibility that, at long last, Colonel Sanders' 11 herbs and spices have been revealed. KFC says it hasn't, and the original source, a relative, now says he doesn't know. Anyway, here it is.
The 11 spices:
2/3 tablespoon salt
1/2 tablespoon thyme
1/2 tablespoon basil
1/3 tablespoon oregano
1 tablespoon celery salt
1 tablespoon black pepper
1 tablespoon dried mustard
4 tablespoon paprika
2 tablespoon garlic salt
1 tablespoon ground ginger
3 tablespoon white pepper
Mix spices above with 2 cups of white flour
Comments