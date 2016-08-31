Pascagoula votes no on 2 percent restaurant tax

A referendum for a 2 percent restaurant tax to fund citywide recreation in Pascagoula has failed.
The Sun Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2bBAXQZ) Tuesday's unofficial results placed the tally at 757-589 in favor of the tax. The 56.2 percent fell just shy of the 60 percent majority required to push the measure through.
The biggest proponents of the tax on restaurant and fast-food tabs were the parents and recreation-league presidents who want to see improvement to ballfields.
Stan Flint, a marketing expert hired to try to get the referendum passed amid low voter turnout, said the money generated from the pass-through tax — $800,000 to $1.2 million a year — would have supported all types of recreation, including walking trails, but upgrades and improvements to existing buildings and ballfields would have come first.
