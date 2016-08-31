Investigation of Tulsa County Sheriff's Office nears review

A state investigation into reported misconduct within the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office will soon be handed off to prosecutors.
Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Jessica Brown says the final report will be forwarded to the Okmulgee County District Attorney's Office for review and possible charges.
The OSBI had been waiting on the outcome of former Tulsa County Sheriff Stanley Glanz's indictment on two misdemeanor charges, The Tulsa World (http://bit.ly/2cbPy4p ) reports.
Glanz pleaded guilty July 15 to willful violation of the law, and no contest to refusal to perform official duty. The grand jury finished its work Sept. 30, returning the two indictments and an eight-allegation accusation for the sheriff's ouster. He resigned the day he was indicted.
Brown says there was a delay handing over the investigation report because OSBI wanted to give the grand jury a chance to uncover "any other possible violations of law."
The charge of refusal to perform official duty is in connection to accusations that Glanz instructed subordinates to withhold a inter 2009 memo questioning the qualifications of former volunteer sheriff's deputy Robert Bates.
Bates fatally shot Eric Harris while working with Tulsa County sheriff's deputies last year during an illegal gun sales sting. Harris was restrained and unarmed at the time of the shooting. Bates says he confused his handgun and his stun gun.
Bates was a close friend of Glanz and had donated thousands of dollars in cash, vehicles and equipment to the sheriff's office.
He is serving a four-year prison term for second-degree manslaughter. He intends to appeal his conviction and sentence.
