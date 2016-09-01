New case of bovine tuberculosis found in northern Michigan

State officials say another case of bovine tuberculosis has been detected on a northern Michigan cattle farm.
The Department of Agriculture and Rural Development says the potentially fatal illness was confirmed in an Alcona County beef herd when one of the animals was tested before being moved to another place.
Sixty-six cattle herds in Michigan have been found to be infected with bovine TB since 1998.
Alcona County is one of four counties where cattle producers must test their herds for the disease annually and before they're moved.
Assistant State Veterinarian Dr. Rick Smith says it's uncertain how the latest herd was sickened. But many whitetail deer in the area are known to carry the disease.
